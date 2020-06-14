Online forum on food safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources held an online forum to discuss the precautionary measures for handling food products amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum was mediated by Badriyah bint Ahmed al Hattaliyah, assistant director of the development and planning department, Ali bin Rashid al Ghafri, assistant director of food licencing department at the Food Safety and Quality Centre and Nasser bin Said al Wuhaibi, assistant director of legal department.

The forum discussed several issues including the procedures that should be followed at the food outlets to ensure the safety of workers and consumers, the procedures that should be followed upon delivery and receipt of food orders and the role of the consumers in protecting themselves against the virus.

The online forum is held as part of the ministry’s efforts aimed at increasing public awareness through the social networking sites and electronic media.