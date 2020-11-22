Online cooking masterclass highlights Italian Cuisine week in Oman

In the next seven days, Italian chef Alessandro Battisti will be conducting a pre-recorded masterclass showcasing traditional Italian recipes to the Oman public.

Made available on Oman Daily Observer’s online platforms, the classes on traditional recipes will be in English and Arabic, a way for the Italian community in Oman through the Italian Embassy to give people in the Sultanate a taste of Italian gastronomy despite the challenges of the ongoing Covid19 pandemic.

The Italian cuisine week will run from November 23 to 29 and promoted by MAECI (Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), has adopted the theme “Knowledge and flavours of Italian lands, 200 years after the birth of Pellegrino Artusi.”

“[This will be] An opportunity to celebrate the variety and authenticity of Italian cuisine and to reach the general public of the Sultanate at a time when precautionary measures do not allow convivial events and live tastings,” said Federica Favi, Ambassador of Italy in Muscat.

From risotto to tagliatelle, from Tuscan ribollita to baked fish to veal rollè and tiramisù, the masterclass videos will cover some of the most popular and beloved Italian cuisines. The great classic, pizza, will also be part of the showcased recipes and the secrets to making a great Italian pizza will be unveiled.

Each recipe will be executed in their original preparation by young talent, Chef Alessandro Battisti, a face known for his television appearances. Chef Battisti’s experience ranks along the big names in contemporary Italian cuisine from Fabio Baldassarre to Cristina Bowerman, Maurizio Santin and Alain Ducasse.

“We want to share with our Omani friends the importance of the quality of the ingredients, a fundamental element of a cuisine that aims to enhance individual flavours” shared Battisti, who added, “traditional recipes tell us how few elements, all very fresh, make possible to create dishes able to satisfy every palate in the name of a healthy and balanced diet, like the Mediterranean one, listed in the intangible cultural heritage of humanity”.

Special guests are Amal Salim Mabrook Al Habsi and Anastasia bint Sahim Muri. Amal, an Omani lady and expert cook, who has recently moved to Italy and Anastasia, who has lived in Italy for many years, are the special students for the occasion.

“We want to bring Italy directly to the homes of our Omani friends. We would like to encourage them to visit Italy as soon as possible,” Ambassador Favi said.

The masterclass, presented in cooperation with Oman Daily Observer, will be made on omanobserver.om and will be shared on the newspapers corresponding Facebook and other social media accounts.

Alongside the video recipes, the Week of Italian Cuisine in Muscat also includes a collaboration with the large-scale distribution chain Carrefour, which will promote Italian products to its customers from 23 to 29 November.

The program will be also enriched with multimedia contents relating to the figure of the great gastronome Pellegrino Artusi, the nutritional labelling systems, the benefits of olive oil and the kitchens of some historic Italian residences that will be shared on the social media channels of the Italian Embassy in Muscat.