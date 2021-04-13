One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: Official

WASHINGTON: One US patient died from blood clotting complications after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine while another is in critical condition, a senior scientist for the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.

Overall, six women aged between 18 to 48 developed a rare form of brain blood clotting with low blood platelets between six and 13 days after receiving the shot.

“One case was fatal, and one patient is in critical condition,” Peter Marks said in a call with reporters.

Marks drew a link with a similar disorder seen in Europe after people received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also based on adenovirus vector technology.

The illness is thought to derive from a rare immune response to the vaccines that triggers the activation of clots.

Anne Schuchat, a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, added that the risk was very low for people who had received the vaccine a month or more ago.

“For people who recently got the vaccine within the last couple of weeks, they should be aware to look for any symptoms.

“If you’ve received a vaccine and develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider,” she added.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said it will delay the rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine in Europe after US authorities moved to suspend the use of the shot due to health concerns.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control recommended a “pause” on the one-jab Covid-19 inoculation.

“We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe,” J&J said, adding that it was reviewing the cases with European health authorities.

“We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public,” J&J said. — AFP