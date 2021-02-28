One more month left for expat ‘exit scheme’ to end

Muscat: With less than a month to go, several embassies are urging their nationalities to take advantage of the grace period given to them to exit the country without paying any fines and fees.

In November last year, the ministry announced a grace period during which employers and expatriate workers would be exempt from fees, fines charged against employment discrepancies provided the expatriate manpower leave the Sultanate permanently.

The initiative was aimed at regulating the labor market and facilitating the departure of expatriate workers as per the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

As of January first week, nearly 60,000 expatriate workers responded to the offer of the Ministry.

“Registration can be done at the embassies, the ministry’s website, and Sanad offices. Seven days after registration, the expatriate worker can visit the Ministry of Labour office at Muscat International Airport seven hours before the flight departure. They should carry a valid ticket, travel documents, and the PCR test valid for 72 hours.



The decision to exempt the expatriates who wish to leave the country for good and their employers from any fine and fees will help regulate the labour market, said the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in a statement.

Redha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman, OCCI, said: “The decision will contribute significantly in adopting new policies to protect the market from illegal employment and reduce the financial burden on private sector companies and establishments as they can reduce the number of workers in the light of the current economic conditions.”