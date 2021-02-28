One more month left for expat ‘exit scheme’ to end

MUSCAT, FEB 28 – With less than a month to go, several embassies are urging their nationalities to take advantage of the grace period given for them to exit the

country without paying any fines and fees.

In November last year, the Ministry of Labour announced a grace period during which employers and expatriate workers would be exempted from fees and fines charged against employment discrepancies provided the expatriate manpower leave the Sultanate permanently.

The initiative was aimed at regulating the labour market and facilitating the departure of expatriate workers.

As of January first week, nearly 60,000 expatriate workers responded to the offer by the ministry.

“Registration can be done at the embassies, on the ministry’s website and Sanad offices. Seven days after registration, the expatriate worker can visit the Ministry of Labour office at Muscat International Airport seven hours before the departure of the flight. They should carry a valid ticket and the PCR test valid for 72 hours.”

The decision to exempt the expatriates who wish to leave the country for good and their employers from any fines and fees will help in regulating the labour market, said the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in a statement.

Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman, OCCI, said: “The decision will contribute significantly in adopting new policies to protect the market from illegal employment and reduce the financial burden on private sector companies and

establishments as they can reduce the number of workers in the light of the current economic conditions.”