One MENA IPO listed in Q3 2020

MUSCAT, nov 10 – The MENA region witnessed one IPO valued at $115.9m in Q3 2020, according to the EY MENA IPO Eye report. The IPO of Amlak International for Real Estate Finance, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), raised $115.9m in Q3 2020 and was oversubscribed 26.9 times. The deal comes after no listings were announced in Q2 2020, which marked the first time in more than 10 years that the MENA region had a quarter close without a listing. Prior to the pandemic, the year had initially begun promisingly with four deals – three of which took place in KSA, raising $865m in total.

Matthew Benson, MENA Strategy and Transactions Leader, EY, says: “The adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, as well as a number of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, continues to be felt across the MENA region, resulting in relatively subdued IPO activity. Despite this impact, the IPO of Amlak International for Real Estate Finance represents a positive signal for markets, particularly in light of the fact that roadshows were held virtually, as a result of social distancing measures. In the remainder of the year, we are likely to see increased IPO activity in the region, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease. We expect listings to pick up in Q4, with Saudi grocery chain operator Bin Dawood Holding having already led the way with their IPO on Tadawul.”

Across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), markets have remained impacted by the pandemic and market volatility. With Amlak International for Real Estate Finance representing the only listing, proceeds have fallen 3 per cent when compared to Q3 2019.

Gregory Hughes, MENA IPO Leader, EY, says: “At the beginning of 2020, as many as 16 new issuances were expected to hit the regional markets. The fact that Amlak International represented the only IPO of Q3 shows that even as restrictions ease and we begin to emerge from the economic impact of the pandemic, IPO volumes and proceeds in the MENA region remain subdued. Despite this, there are a number of IPOs in the pipeline across the United Arab Emirates, KSA, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, which to some extent bodes well for Q4 and is a positive indicator as we head into 2021.”

In Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul launched its derivatives market in Q3, which officials believe will enhance the depth of the Kingdom’s capital markets. The market’s first exchange-traded derivatives product is the MT30 Index Future, based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index (MT30). This forms part of a wider strategy to attract more foreign investors to the country, and more products are expected to be launched next year. Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) also approved the first direct listing on the Nomu Parallel Market, of Saudi White Cement Company, which was listed on 2 September 2020. Direct listings were recently introduced on Nomu Parallel Market with the aim of boosting liquidity and increasing the number of listed companies. In addition, companies in Saudi Arabia can now opt to issue depository receipts out of the Kingdom after the board of the CMA approved the resolution as part of its strategic objectives to deepen the capital markets, promote its role in raising capital, and to increase market attractiveness to foreign investors.

