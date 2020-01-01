One lost life after drowning in Tiwi

Tiwi: A body of a person was retrieved after drowning in the sea in Niyabat Tiwi in South Sharqiyah Governorate by PACDA’s Water Rescue Team in cooperation with Coast Guard Police on Wednesday.

The Sultanate witnessed 150 drowning cases in 2014 and 113 cases in the following year while the year 2016 saw 268 drowning cases, according to a statistics released by the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA). Drowning mainly occurs wadis but also in the sea, overflowing wadis, dams, wells, and open tanks. Most of the cases occurred during the summer months when people resort to beaches and wadis to beat the scorching summer heat.

The major cause behind drowning is the victim’s inability to swim, swimming in places that are not dedicated for swimming such as ponds, wadis and dams. Normally, victim number increases due to haphazard rescue when the non-experts attempt to rescue someone from drowning. With the advent of summer, members of the public are strongly advised by PACDA to strictly follow the instructions and warning, not to leave the children unattended during picnics and to avoid crossing overflowing wadis or venturing into rough seas.

