One killed in Bausher-Amerat road vehicle collision
Muscat: An accident involving truck and car was reported on the Al Amerat-Bausher Mountain Road on Wednesday, in which one person died.
According to The Civil Defence officials who took hours of rescue operations said the driver of one vehicle died while the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured. One person was Another person also hospitalized in a critical condition.
The accident led to traffic disruption on the Mountain Road.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.