One held for drug possession

Muscat: The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, has arrested a person on charges of possessing drugs for trafficking purpose and seized 10.427 kg of hashish and 256.5 gr of morphine.

The police said that legal procedures against the defendant are underway.

The Oil and Gas Installations Security Police arrested 3 expats in connection with stealing from the concession areas.

Legal procedures against the defendants are underway.

The police command of North Al Batinah Governorate arrested a person on charges of vandalism and stealing from commercial stores.

The case is under legal procedures.