Local Main 

One arrested for vehicle vandalism in Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Department of Criminal Investigation has arrested a person for vandalism and theft, which included stealing cash and valuable items from vehicles in Muscat.

ROP has advised citizens and residents to be careful and not to leave cash and valuables inside vehicles unattended.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7871 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Implant of world’s smallest Pacemaker in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Implant of world’s smallest Pacemaker in Oman

UNHCR chief says plans for safe zones would not work in Syria

Oman Observer Comments Off on UNHCR chief says plans for safe zones would not work in Syria

Mosque incident treated as potential terrorist attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mosque incident treated as potential terrorist attack