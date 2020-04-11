Oncology centre at Royal Hospital announces new measures

Muscat: The National Centre for Oncology at the Royal Hospital has announced a number of measures to ensure that its outpatients are not affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These measures include rescheduling routine appointments that do not affect the patient’s health until after the pandemic has ended.

To provide medicines for patients in the Governorate of Muscat by sending a WhatsApp message to the cenre’s pharmacy on 79323229

The centre will deliver medicines to the areas that are subject to quarantine in the Governorate of Muscat through some charitable institutions or through the hospital to the isolation areas.

Doctors of the centre will study each case separately and reschedule doses according to the type of case so that it does not negatively affect the patient’s condition. The hospital said it follows the instructions of international agencies to deal with cancer patients during the pandemic stage.

In the event that treatment is required, the movement of patients to enter Muscat will be facilitated through coordination between the public relations at the Royal Hospital and the competent authorities.

For radiation patients who wanted to return to their areas this week and their treatment is scheduled on a daily basis, we will facilitate their entry as mentioned above to complete their treatment plan.

Patients who receive oral treatment or simple skin injections, the center’s pharmacy will send the medicine with a detailed prescription to reference hospitals in those areas in which they are located to facilitate access to treatment without incurring the hassle of coming to Muscat Governorate or the Royal Hospital.

The centre stressed that it continues to provide its services for urgent and urgent cases, and these cases will be appreciated even if it is necessary to treat them in special rooms or isolation rooms.