ON THE FAST TRACK

The transport and logistics sector of the Sultanate has been among the fastest-growing non-oil segments of the economy in the recent years. Giving the vast geographical spread of the nation, the high-speed expressways connecting various parts of the country are crucial to the development of all non-oil sectors, especially tourism and logistics. For a country that positions itself as one of the premier logistics hubs in the region, the completion of the Batinah Expressway project that integrates with the well-established Muscat Expressway is significant as it links the capital with the port city (Suhar), Khazen (logistic city), Duqm (new urban development) and neighbouring markets of UAE and Saudi Arabia.

According to officials, “the opening of Batinah Expressway completes the integration of all modes of transport as well as the inter-connectivity between ports, airports, industrial and economic zones, public transport with a strategic road that fulfils the sustainable development needs.” Batinah Expressway is a 270 km road that starts from the end of Muscat Expressway at the Halban interchange and ends at Khatmat Malaha in Shinas. Work has been going on for the development of integrated facilities that will include fuel stations, including a mosque, shopping centre, car service centre and a restaurant among others.

SHARQIyAH EXPRESSWAY

The 28 km portion of Sharqiyah Expressway was opened to traffic in recent times with the entire project to be completed in the coming months. The entire Sharqiyah Expressway project is 116 km long and spans from Bidbid in Dakhiliyah to Ibra in Northern Sharqiyah. Construction work for the tunnels being built as part of the expressway is 80 per cent complete. The project will be linked to Muscat Expressway through the first part of Rusayl-Bidbid road, spanning 28 km. The Rusayl-Bidbid project will help reduce traffic on the Bidbid-Nizwa road. The part 1 Sharqiyah Expressway spans 157 km.

ADAM-THAMRAIT PROJECT

The government has opened the 140 km stretch of the Adam-Haima-Thamrait road dualisation project, which includes construction of new two-lane roads in each direction services roads, parking lot for cars, trucks and the police. The road will be also linked to integrated restrooms and trucks weight stations. The completion of the dualisation road project is important as it is the main link between Muscat and Salalah. The road has been also notorious for some major accidents of recent times. So far 181 km of the initial two packages have been completed.

AVIATION SECTOR

Muscat International Airport bagged the Best Airport in the Middle East 2019 Award, which was given at the 26th edition of World Travel Awards Middle East held in Abu Dhabi on April 25. Muscat International Airport saw an increase of 7.8 per cent in passenger traffic as of May-end 2019 from the same period last year. It may be noted that a total of 7,221,247 passengers travelled through the Muscat, Salalah and Suhar and Duqm airports during this period. Giving major impetus to the airport this year is that from July 2, Emirates launched the world’s shortest commercial flight using an A380 superjumbo, which will ferry passengers from Dubai to Muscat, a distance of 340 km. According to Shaikh Aimen bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO, Oman Airports, “Muscat International Airport has demonstrated its readiness for this extraordinary event, and the arrival of these scheduled flights proves the large airport capacity to accommodate an aircraft of this size.”

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The taxi sector in Oman has been streamlined with the introduction of Land Transport Law. With the installation of electronic meters, fares and operations will be regulated, which will also minimise unauthorised transactions in the sector. Online taxi services introduced over the last two years have been also gaining popularity among the users. Mwasalat has launched the public transport city bus services for the first time outside Muscat in Suhar and Salalah, while it expanded operations within the capital by covering most of its residential and commercial areas, besides government hospitals and educational institutions.