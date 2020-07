Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Directives on Monday extending Eid al Adha holidays for public and private sectors from Thursday, 9 Dhul Hijjah corresponding to July 30 until Thursday, 16 Dhul Hijjah, corresponding to August 6.

The holidays will continue until August 6 (Thursday) with work to resume on Sunday, August 9, the official statement said on Monday.