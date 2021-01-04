Main 

On Behalf of HM, Sayyid Fahd to head to Saudi Arabia to participate in GCC Summit

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers will leave tomorrow (Tuesday) for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to lead the Sultanate’s delegation in the 41st Summit of GCC Leaders. The summit is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday), January 5, 2021.

The Sultanate spares no efforts to support the GCC march, as well as all endeavours aiming at serving Arab and Islamic issues and enhancing ties of cooperation and understanding with friendly countries.

HH Sayyid Fahd will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr Abdullah Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs and government officials. –ONA

