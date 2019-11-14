On behalf of HM, Sayyid Fahd receives CPPCC Chairman

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers today received Wang Yang, Chairman of the

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. The guest conveyed greetings of the leadership of China along with best wishes to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and growth. Sayyid Fahd asked the guest to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan along with best wishes to the leadership of China and the friendly Chinese people.

Sayyid Fahd commended the strong relations between the two friendly countries, as well as the existing communication between them stemming from the historic ties binding them and the remarkable progress being witnessed by such relations, depicting the keenness of both sides to work for the benefit of both countries’ peoples. The meeting comprehensively reviewed the bilateral cooperation, means of promoting it and encouraging investments, as well as cooperating in scientific and cultural fields. It also reviewed the role of the Council of Oman (Majlis Oman) in the comprehensive development march in the country, in addition to the current situations at the regional and international arenas.

On his turn, Wang Yang expressed his delight and that of his accompanying delegation over this visit, which reflects upgrading fields of cooperation between the two countries in many fields. He affirmed that the talks he conducted with the Chairman of the State Council and officials in the Sultanate would contribute in further bilateral cooperation and progress. The meeting was attended by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council and Li Lingbing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Sultanate. –ONA