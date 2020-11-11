On behalf of HM, Sayyid Asaad bids farewell to Bangladeshi Ambassador

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office Mohammed Golam Sarwar, ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate.

The ambassador expressed his thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to him during his tour of duty in the Sultanate from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people, which had enabled him to carry out his duty. He wished His Majesty good health, happiness and a long life, and the Sultanate further progress and growth under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

On his turn, Sayyid Asaad expressed his utmost thanks to the ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the two countries, wishing him permanent success, and the friendly people of Bangladesh further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the two advisers at the Office of Sayyid Asaad. –ONA