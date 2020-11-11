Main 

On behalf of HM, Sayyid Asaad bids farewell to Bangladeshi Ambassador

Oman Observer

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office Mohammed Golam Sarwar, ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate.

The ambassador expressed his thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to him during his tour of duty in the Sultanate from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people, which had enabled him to carry out his duty. He wished His Majesty good health, happiness and a long life, and the Sultanate further progress and growth under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

On his turn, Sayyid Asaad expressed his utmost thanks to the ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the two countries, wishing him permanent success, and the friendly people of Bangladesh further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the two advisers at the Office of Sayyid Asaad. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8642 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Several illegal fishermen arrested in Masirah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Several illegal fishermen arrested in Masirah

Oman’s hydrocarbon sector grows 37pc in 2018

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman’s hydrocarbon sector grows 37pc in 2018

Oman Air special flight to bring citizens from Tanzania

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air special flight to bring citizens from Tanzania