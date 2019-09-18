On Behalf of His Majesty the Sultan, Sayyid Asaad bids farewell to Qatari Ambassador

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office on Wednesday Ali bin Fahad al Hajeri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty.

The ambassador thanked His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to him from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people while his tour of duty in the Sultanate, which enabled him to carry out his assignments.

He wished His Majesty a good health, happiness and a long life, and the Sultanate further progress and growth under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

Sayyid Asaad expressed his utmost thanks to the ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the two

countries, wishing him permanent success, and the brotherly Qatari people progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the two Secretaries General and the Advisor at Sayyid’s Asaad office. –ONA