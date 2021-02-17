OMSB Signs Cooperation Program with WHO

Muscat: Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) today signed cooperation program with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The program aims to promote fields of health, education and research in the Sultanate. The program; a strategic partnership between OMSB and WHO, also aims at sharing knowledge between the two parties in medial learning, conducting workshops and specialized training courses to upgrade medical learning in different OMSB medical specialties. The program seeks to develop educational contents to cope with the international online learning.

The program was signed by Dr. Hilal Ali al-Sabti, OMSB Executive President and Dr. John Jabbour, WHO Representative in Oman.