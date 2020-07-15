OMSB, Oman LNG ink financing agreement to establish standardised examination centre

Muscat: Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) and Oman LNG Development Foundation signed a pivotal agreement to equip the Standardised Examination Centre for OMSB. The virtually signed agreement took place on Wednesday.

The agreement reflects OMSB’s plan to keep abreast of the developments in the methods of hosting medical examinations which are currently being held online. This comes within the framework of the Board’s ambitious vision to reach international standards with the services provided, and as an advanced step to complement Oman’s 2040 vision towards electronic transformation.

Examinations of health practitioners is of the core deliverables of OMSB and therefore; establishing an examination center is a priority. It aims to provide a reliable and safe environment for computerized exams, as well as creating a high standard center that stand as a testament in the field of assessment and evaluation.

The Centre aims to offer local and international examinations of both medical and non-medical specialties alike. This comes in cooperation and accreditation of local and international institutions. In addition, OMSB’s exams such as mandatory and admission exams will also be held at the center.

Among the main functionalities of this center is allowing various local institutions, whether government-owned or private, to host exams in the center. The center will ensure that professional competencies are met prior to applying for jobs in the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed by Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Executive President of OMSB and Dr Amor bin Nasser al Matani, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG Development Foundation. —ONA