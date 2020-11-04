OMSB launches National E-learning platform for Health

Muscat: The Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) launched the National E-learning Platform for Health ‘Tebyan’ in the presence of Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health and Dr. Hilal bin Ali al-Sabti, executive president of the Oman Medical Specialty Board.

The launch of the E-learning Platform comes in recognition of OMSB of the importance of continuing the educational process in the field of medical education and its role in qualifying and preparing medical personnel, and the right of the health sector to receive education and its developments by using the latest electronic technologies anywhere and anytime, from credible sources.

The educational platform aims to contribute to the process of remote medical education and training for resident doctors of the Board, doctors from outside the Board and other medical groups working in the health sector. This is done through lectures and integrated training courses available on the platform in the remote learning management system. It also aims to improve the educational process for MOH Ministry of in the Sultanate, enhancing the educational experience through attractive and innovative means, contributing to health awareness for the community, and partnering with the relevant authorities to develop and update innovative medical education methods. Through this platform, doctors and health practitioners can access various educational resources and complete training activities and practical exercises in an interactive and interesting way.

The Board approved the electronic educational platform project in mid-2018, as one of the projects of the Board’s strategic plan 2040, and work on the project began at an accelerated pace. This educational platform is being developed and managed by a national team which is 100% from the Oman Medical Specialty Board staff, and with the help of specialized Omani staff from various Hospitals, to prepare educational courses according to international standards using precise educational methods and assessment tools.