OMSB executive board holds first annual meet

Muscat: The executive board of Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) held its first meeting of the year on Sunday under the chairmanship of Dr Hilal Ali al Sabti, CEO of OMSB.

During the meeting, held via videoconferencing, Dr Hilal al Sabti stressed the need to stick to decisions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. He also underscored the significance of maintaining the current pace of action and the training of resident doctors through the use of modern technology and blended education to ensure that nothing will affect ongoing education or the training of resident doctors as part of OMSB specialization programmes.

The meeting touched on issues related to the international Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME-I) where it pertains to institutional accreditation of specialized training programmes.

The OMSB also discussed accreditation reports on the dermatology programme, among other issues, including a proposal to unify names of residency programmes, as well as fellowship programmes and the final list of OMSB graduate doctors, research programmes and medical journals.

The panel tasked with research papers received 19 research proposals, of which 17 were approved, among them 8 to be financed in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. –ONA