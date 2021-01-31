Local 

OMSB executive board holds first annual meet

Oman Observer

Muscat: The executive board of Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) held its first meeting of the year on Sunday under the chairmanship of Dr Hilal Ali al Sabti, CEO of OMSB.

During the meeting, held via videoconferencing, Dr Hilal al Sabti stressed the need to stick to decisions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. He also underscored the significance of maintaining the current pace of action and the training of resident doctors through the use of modern technology and blended education to ensure that nothing will affect ongoing education or the training of resident doctors as part of OMSB specialization programmes.

The meeting touched on issues related to the international Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME-I) where it pertains to institutional accreditation of specialized training programmes.

The OMSB also discussed accreditation reports on the dermatology programme, among other issues, including a proposal to unify names of residency programmes, as well as fellowship programmes and the final list of OMSB graduate doctors, research programmes and medical journals.

The panel tasked with research papers received 19 research proposals, of which 17 were approved, among them 8 to be financed in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9558 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oxygen masks deployed in Oman Air flight

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oxygen masks deployed in Oman Air flight

His Majesty receives cables from dignitaries

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty receives cables from dignitaries

Muscat holds Middle East Duty Free conference

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat holds Middle East Duty Free conference