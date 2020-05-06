OMSB executive board holds 2nd meeting for 2020 via videocall

Muscat: The Executive Council of Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) on Wednesday held its second meeting for 2020 via videocall under the chairmanship of Dr Hilal al Sabti, OMSB Executive President.

The meeting started by approving minutes of the previous meeting and a follow up on the previous decisions and action plans, their progress and execution.

Among the issues discussed in the meeting is the list of accepted candidates for the academic year 2020/21 in the OMSB various residency and OMSB fellowship programmes.

The members also discussed the recommendations of the Central Examination Committee regarding the OMSB examinations.

The Executive Board then presented its recommendations and discussed issues, so as to be raised at the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Trustees, which is headed by the Minister of Health and consists of representatives from all health and affiliated academic sector institutions in the Sultanate.

According to the OMSB structure, the Executive Board has a number of responsibilities among which are following up the training programmes’ planes and their implementation, approving the standards to accredit training hospitals, managing the training and examination affairs, and proposing acceptance criteria for residency and fellowship training programmes. –ONA