OMSB Board of Trustees reviews work progress

MUSCAT: The board of trustees of Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) held a meeting on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Chairman of OMSB board of trustees.

The OMSB board of trustees approved the minutes of its fourth meeting held in 2020, followed up decisions and plans of work and discussed the renewal of OMSB’s institutional accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

The meeting also discussed ACGME’s accreditation reports on dermatology programmes, coordination with sponsoring establishments, the half-yearly report on assessing the ENT programme and a proposal on naming and approving training programmes of the OMSB.

Other topics reviewed include a proposal on the Registration Centre, verification of professional health certificates, coordination among other establishments having the same specialty and studying the memorandum on cooperation between the OMSB and Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom (MRCP-UK).

The board also looked into activities carried out as part of the 2020 working plan, the OMSB’s execution of projects, the challenges faced and solutions undertaken with a view to realising the OMSB’s mission of grooming health workers and qualifying physicians and healthcare staff. — ONA