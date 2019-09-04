Omran’s ‘Within Oman’ offers continue to attract visitors

As part of the efforts to encourage domestic tourism, “Within Oman”, the summer campaign launched by Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) — the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development — continues to provide its exclusive offers to Omanis to encourage them to experience the country’s unique tourism destinations and explore 13 of Omran’s hospitality assets.

Since its launch in July, the campaign offers received a positive response during the summer holiday season, and especially during the Eid al Adha holiday.

The campaign provides discounts up to 50 per cent on hotel and resort stays, in addition to other offers in a number of hotels such as local tours, complimentary stays for children, free meals and discounts on other services and facilities.

Omran also has recently launched an interactive contest on social media that will give the opportunity to 26 winners to receive valuable prizes, offering a selection of complimentary stays and chances to enjoy the tourism facilities and hospitality services at OMRAN hotels and resorts.

For more information on the campaign and ‘Within Oman’ contest, please visit and follow Omran’s Instagram account (OmranGroupOm).

Omran’s assets are strategically located in some of Oman’s most breath-taking locations, providing an amazing line-up of experiences for both families and individuals, those seeking an escape for leisure or adventure.

Related