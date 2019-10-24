OMRAN workshop focuses on In-Country Value

MUSCAT: As part of its constant efforts in local development investment, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, kicked off on Thursday a workshop titled ‘In-Country Value (ICV)’, which aims to reinforce In-Country Value initiatives among OMRAN Group.

The workshop comes in line with OMRAN Group’s efforts to maximise the In-Country Value through its projects and operations. The company works closely with key stakeholders to deliver sustainable development programmes and ultimately support the social and economic development of the country.

The workshop was held at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and attended by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of OMRAN, and Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN, Managing Directors of the OMRAN owned hotels and resorts, besides senior officials from OMRAN Group. The workshop also saw the participation of senior officials from other entities, including the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (RIYADA), Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC) and Omani Agriculture Association. — ONA

