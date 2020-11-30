Omran to develop retail, leisure facilities at Muttrah waterfront

Muscat: Omran Group has invited local companies for retail activities at the Al Inshirah Center (AIC) at Muttrah waterfront Muscat as part of the efforts to boost the leisure market in the Sultanate.

“Omran has invited local companies (including SMEs) to register their interest in leasing a range of Commercial and retail outlets at Al Inshirah Center, which include Café Lounge and co-working space, seven meeting rooms, a souvenir, and handicraft shop featuring artifacts clothing and other relevant Omani products manufactured in Oman sourced from authentic makers, tourist visitor center and other tourism-related recreational services and activities (such as tourist water taxi berthing ),” the tender issued on Monday said.

In addition to the retail spaces, the site offers additional opportunities for weekend markets to operate at the site to enhance the visitor experience.

The location offers facilities for a mini marina with a berthing facility, ample car parking area (around 50-60 paved bays).