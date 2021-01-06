Omran sets up facilities for camper trailer-based holidays

MUSCAT, Jan 6 – Omran Group, the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, recently installed pedestal points for Recreational Vehicles (RV) in three of its hospitality assets.

This initiative comes in line with the group’s efforts to enrich local tourism by introducing unique services and benefits directed to citizens and residents, while also promoting tourism products associated with camping activities. The pedestal points will provide many features for the users, such as 110-120V power outlet, water supply and waste services. These RV points are activated in three prime tourism locations nearby Omran hospitality assets and tourism destinations. The locations were selected based on the high demand by the local visitors, including, Atana Stay Salalah, Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve and Atana Stay Ashkara.

“Recently, we have witnessed an increase in the usage of RVs by nature and adventure enthusiasts. As such, we took the initiative to provide this unique service in several prime locations that are known for its picturesque landscape and natural sights. Through such projects, Omran Group aspires to meet the expectations of tourists and attract visitors from across the Sultanate, providing them with a memorable experience,” said Eng Khalid Mohammed al Ajmi, Director of Special Project at Omran Group.

The hospitality assets will provide these services to visitors, thus enhancing their tourism experience by making use of the various facilities and offers available at the hotels.

Omran Group seeks to establish tourism products and services that meet the interests of the various groups of visitors and tourists enjoying the unique offerings in its hospitality assets and destinations.

In addition, the facilities and services associated with camping are considered promising tourism products that will contribute to achieving an added value to the tourism industry in the Sultanate, and ultimately supporting the domestic tourism, economic diversification and the growth of the tourism sector.

