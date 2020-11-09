Omran plans chain of tourism service stations in Oman

Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the Sultanate’s executive arm for tourism development, plans to roll out a nationwide chain of integrated tourism service stations at key locations along leading carriageways across Oman.

The first of these facilities — operating under the ‘Aber Service Stations’ brand — has come up on the Qurayat-Sur coastal road.

As with all outlets, Qurayat-Sur Travellers Oasis — Omran’s maiden project under the Aber brand — will serve as a one-stop for visitors, tourists and travellers, while offering them the opportunity to refuel, rest, relax or enjoy a snack or meal.

“As part of its strategic role as a catalyst of growth in the tourism sector across the Sultanate, Omran Group has developed the first integrated rest area ‘Aber’ on Qurayat-Sur highway to serve and enhance domestic tourism and provide visitors, tourists and travellers all the essential public services,” the country’s tourism development flagship said in a recent announcement on the Aber project.

As integrated one-stop rest areas, Aber tourism service stations will come equipped with, among other things, filling station, car care centre, retail and commercial building, washrooms, prayer area, and parking facilities for cars and buses.

When fully developed, Qurayat-Sur Travellers Oasis is proposed to incorporate an ‘Atana Stay’ lodge, family entertainment zones, outdoor play areas, all-day dining facilities and even a park for recreational vehicles (RV).

Omran Group has also invited local companies and SMEs to consider leasing retail and commercial space within the integrated rest area on Qurayat-Sur highway with an eye on motorists, tourists and visitors who are expected to patronise the station.

Retail opportunities include restaurants and cafes, car maintenance services, cosmetics and accessories, pharmacies, handicraft and gift stores, and camping and adventure shops, it said.

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has long mooted private sector investments in public services and express stops at key tourism destinations around the Sultanate — an initiative that was later taken in hand for accelerated implementation under Tanfeedh (The National Programme For Enhancing Economic Diversification).

Its successor agency, the erstwhile Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit, underscored the importance of public services, such as washrooms, F&B areas and lodges, at popular holiday locations to help boost domestic tourism in the Sultanate.

