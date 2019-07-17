Omran launches ‘Within Oman’ summer campaign

Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), is kicking off the summer season with ‘Within Oman’ campaign to encourage domestic tourism and staycations amongst Omanis.

The campaign invites Omani nationals to spend the summer months in the Sultanate and stay at Omrans’s 13 hospitality assets across the country. An opportunity to explore, stay and enjoy with families and friends while availing 50% off standard rates for bookings until 30th of September 2019, including substantial discounts on additional services.

Apart from promoting domestic tourism and encouraging locals to experience Omran hotels, the campaign will also provide a number of recreational activities, and these exclusive packages will include free accommodation for two children below 12 years of ages, breakfast and dinner options in some hotels, additional discounts in wellness and spa facilities to relax and unwind.

The bookings can be done directly, online or via Omran’s website, choosing from among participating hotels: InterContinental Hotel Muscat, Millennium Resort Mussanah, Alila Jabal Akhdar, Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm, Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah, Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC, W Muscat, Atana Khasab, Atana Musandam, Masira Island Resort, City Hotel Duqm, Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve and Dibba Beach Resort.

Omran will be hosting competitions on social media and local radio stations giving participants a chance to win free hotel vouchers and other prizes.

All offers are subject to terms and condition applied by hotels, To learn more about the summer campaign and other exciting activities in Oman this summer, visit http://omran.om/withinoman .