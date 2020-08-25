Omran launches ‘Within Oman’ staycation campagin

Omran has unveiled the second edition of its national-wide ‘Within Oman’ staycation campaign targeted at nationals and residents through unique offers and packages at the Group’s diverse hospitality assets across the country.

Running until the end of October, ‘Within Oman’ 2020’ features 13 hotels offering three package categories: Relax (RO65 ), Chill (RO45 ) and Enjoy (RO25), set to suit every holidaymaker.

The promotions went live online inviting families and friends to explore the Sultanate. These include free stay for two kids aged below 12 and substantial reductions on leisure experiences around the hotel assets, ensuring every type of holiday is on offer.

Omanis and residents can visit the website http://omran.om/withinoman to view an attractive selection of hotels and resorts participating in ‘Within Oman’ 2020 campaign which include: W Muscat Hotel, JW Marriott Muscat at Madinat Al Irfan, InterContinental Muscat, Crowne Plaza Salalah Resort, Millennium Resort Mussanah, Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve, Crowne Plaza OCEC at Madinat Al Irfan, Crowne Plaza Duqm, Masira Island Resort, Atana Stay Salalah, Atana Stay Ashkara, Dibba Beach Resort and Atana Musandam Resort.

“We expect huge demand for these staycation offers particularly as families and friends are looking to spend their holiday in-country. Hotels and resorts have already started opening up their activities and amenities to cater to this demand,” said Hafidh Al Hadhrami, Asset Manager at Omran.

Stressing the importance of safety, Al Hadhrami added, “All appropriate measures are being taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests. We believe in the importance of abiding by the official guidelines and look forward to welcoming holidaymakers to experience the Sultanate at its very best”.

The campaign has been launched as the country witnesses easing up restrictions on various activities and sectors following the COVID-19 lockdown. Having Omran Group’s diverse hotel portfolio join forces in the campaign will positively boost the recovery of the tourism sector as well as stimulate the gross domestic returns. ‘Within Oman’ provides vacationers with the perfect staycation options to travel around the country and enjoy a change of scenery, alongside the opportunity to rest and unwind.