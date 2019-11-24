Omran launches ‘Within Oman’ promotion

As part of the celebrations of the 49th National Day, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) has announced a special offer to boost domestic tourism through its various hospitality assets in the country.

The new promotion, which comes under the ‘Within Oman’ theme, offers nationals a unique opportunity to celebrate the National Day holidays and explore Oman with staycations from November 18- 30.

Offers are a 49 percent discount on accommodation, including breakfast in 15 hotels and resorts. Bookings can be made by visiting www.omran.om/withinoman or by contacting hotels directly.

The participating hotels are; InterContinental Hotel Muscat, Millennium Resort Mussanah, Alila Jabal Akhdar, Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm, Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah, Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC, W Muscat, Atana Khasab, Atana Musandam, Atana Stay Al Ashkara, Atana Stay Salalah, Masira Island Resort, City Hotel Duqm, Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve and Dibba Beach Resort.