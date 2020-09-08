Omran launches ‘Within Oman’ competition

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, sept 8 –

Omran Group, the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, has launched an interactive Instagram competition as part of its staycation campaign #WithinOman.

The contest offers 30 lucky winners the chance to enjoy a complimentary one-night stay at of one of Omran’s hotels and resorts by simply following @OmranGroupOM on Instagram and mentioning friends and family members. The accommodation voucher includes complimentary stay with breakfast for two guests, in addition to two kids below 12 years.

The competition is open to Omani nationals and residents, and 5 winners will be drawn weekly and contacted with instructions on how to redeem the prize and additional reservations can be made via Omran website. All offers will be subject to terms and conditions applicable to each hotel and resort.

The 2020 ‘Within Oman’ campaign aims to encourage visitors from across the country to enjoy a wide array of tourism offerings with heavily discounted rates on room and hotel experiences. Guests can choose from three categories designed to suit every holidaymaker. Room rates range from RO 25 per night to RO 65 per night to allow guests to Relax (RO 65), Chill (RO 45) and Enjoy (RO 25) at the property of their choice and create their own staycation with free stay for two kids aged below 12 and substantial reductions on additional leisure experiences including health and wellness, culinary journeys, cultural discovery, beach escapes and sea activities.

To learn more about the 2020 ‘Within Oman’ summer holiday campaign, please visit http://Omran.om/withinoman or follow Omran Group’s social media accounts by searching @OmranGroupOm and share your lifestyle experiences using the hashtag #WithinOman.

