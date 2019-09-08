OMRAN launches Panorama

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, in co-operation with Oman Establishment for Press Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) recently released its special corporate publication “Panorama”.

The seasonal publication encapsulates OMRAN’s diverse portfolio of development, investments and hospitality assets across the country, its role in creating new experiences in the tourism sector and the wider socio-economic impact of its projects and activities.

Since its inception in 2005, round-the-clock coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and other government entities, OMRAN now operates almost a dozen assets that include some of the world’s best hotels, resorts and tourism projects. Massive joint ventures are signed pushing boundaries not only in lifestyle and living in the Sultanate but also in luxurious travel experience rooted upon Oman’s vibrant historical past and progressive present.

The inaugural issue of “Panorama” captures the incredible journey one can have into the very soul of the land, boasting incredible destinations like Masirah Island, which Alexander the Great once called Serepsis, and experiences like windsurfing, hiking Jabal Akhdhar’s ancient trail and the adrenaline pumping Via Ferrata.

The publication showcases in each episode the cultural heritage and special attributes of local communities, the socio-economic impact and contribution of OMRAN’s projects to nation-building, particularly in job creation and SME empowerment creating a platform to present successful case studies of Omani SMEs striving to make a difference in their respective fields.

The first issue also sets the tone of future releases profiling some of OMRAN’s development partners as well as the people working within its sphere of influence to give a human face and value to every experience emphasising its effort to be a beneficial contributor to the community-at-large.

Speaking to Oman Daily Observer newspaper on the occasion of its launch, Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN, said, “We are proud to launch Panorama to provide insightful stories about OMRAN. Panorama outlines the company’s efforts in fulfilling its mandate and how we create sustainable and authentic tourism assets, lifestyle communities, destinations that contribute to the Sultanate’s economic diversification’’.Apart from the printed copies, an online version of the publication is also available to download from OMRAN’s website. A PDF version of the supplement is also available to download from OEPPA’s Oman Arabic Daily and Oman Daily Observer newspaper websites.

Related