Omran launches new electronic project management system

To ensure high-level efficiency in the delivery of tourism assets and projects across the Sultanate, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, recently launched its newest electronic project management system (Unifier).

The new Oracle system was activated during a ‘Go-Live’ event held at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) and attended by relevant officials from Omran and senior representatives from 4i Apps Solutions, the technical firm tasked to implement the system.

The new system will enable Omran to capture full length documentation of all project phases complete with comments and notation on infrastructure drawings.

It will also provide contract management with features such as restricted spending, variation orders control and workflow managed cashflow.

‘Unifier’ will enforce cost control over projects portfolio and individual projects with full visibility of both actual and forecast budgets. It also has instant messaging and internal email functionality for seamless team collaboration, in addition to an array of advanced tools and cloud-based processes which supplements the software.

Related