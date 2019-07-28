OMRAN inaugurates ‘Atana Stay Salalah’

Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development inaugurated a new hotel “Atana Stay Salalah” during an official ceremony under the auspices of Shaikh Salem bin Ufait al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality and attended by OMRAN CEO and government officials. The hotel will open its doors to its first guests on August 1, 2019.

The launch of the Atana Stay Salalah is part of OMRAN’s ongoing efforts to boost domestic tourism and enrich the tourism sector with new experiences through its various hospitality portfolio across the country. The Atana Stay Salalah boasts a unique offering inspired by Omani heritage and lifestyle. The hotel comprises 54 rooms and a range of revamped facilities designed to provide a rich guest experience including interactive family spaces with activities for children and dining options serving local cuisine. Bespoke tours that offer guests a valuable opportunity to explore the city and learn about the local traditions are also available, ensuring a memorable experience for the visitors.

After the opening ceremony, Shaikh Salem al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality said: “ We congratulate OMRAN on the opening of Atana Stay Salalah. This hotel is a great addition to the country’s vibrant hospitality scene and provides more quality tourism services and facilities in Salalah, strengthening its position as a leading tourism destination in the region.”

“The launch of the new hotel coincides with the start of Salalah’s khareef season, and the recognition of Salalah as the Arab Summer Resorts Capital 2019 by The Arab Tourism Organisation. Atana Stay Salalah will play an important role in offering a new experience that reflects the genuine Omani hospitality and the cultural aspects of Dhofar.” Al Shanfari added.

Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN commented: “We are proud to say that we have delivered the Atana Stay project in Salalah in an impressive timeframe. We believe that it will significantly support Salalah’s steady growth as a prime tourist destination that embraces exceptional natural, cultural assets, as well as authentic folk arts that inspire the visitors’’.

