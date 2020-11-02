Local 

OMRAN Group extends ‘Within Oman’ campaign 50 more days

Muscat: OMRAN Group, the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, announced the extension of their ‘Within Oman’ campaign for a period of 50 days. The campaign will now continue to provide its unique offers from the start of November until December 20, 2020. This comes in line with the Sultanate’s 50th National Day celebrations.

The nationwide promotional campaign has added two additional exclusive offers. Those who are born on November 18, will be entitled to a free second night when booking for one night. Secondly, any in-house guest aged 50 will get a complementary lunch for two.

‘Within Oman’ promotional campaign was curated to encourage domestic tourism by providing special packages and experiences at the Group’s diverse hospitality assets across the country. The hotels range from 3 stars to 5 stars with many exciting offers and discounts, which can be availed by citizens and residents alike.

‘Within Oman’ campaign features three package categories – Relax (RO 65), Chill (RO 45) and Enjoy (RO 25); tailored to suit every holidaymaker. The packages offer free stay for two kids aged below 12 including breakfast and many exclusive offers on a variety of recreational activities that add an enjoyable twist to the staycation experience.

To ensure the safety of employees and visitors, OMRAN Group applies all the guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism while making sure to adhere to physical separation and attention to hygiene in all its hotel facilities. –ONA

