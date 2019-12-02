Omran Group bags two awards at World Travel Awards

Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, won the ‘World’s Leading Tourism Development Company’ award at the recently held 26th World Travel Awards 2019 that took place at the Royal Opera House Muscat last week.

The prestigious international accolade recognises Omran’s contribution to the Sultanate’s growth through the tourism sector, underpinning its achievements in the development of strategic tourism projects that supports the National diversification and Tourism Strategy.

Developed by Omran Group as part of the mega urban complex Madinat Al Irfan, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) also bagged the ‘World’s Leading New Exhibition & Convention Centre 2019’ award. Supporting the growing business tourism sector in Oman, the world-class OCEC offers space with cutting-edge communications and audio-visual technology for conferences, exhibitions, meetings, weddings and special events.

Qais al Hosni, VP of Corporate and Government Affairs at Omran Group said: “It is an honour to be presented with not only one, but two of the most coveted industry accolades among the international community of travel and tourism sector. This recognition puts the spotlight on Oman on the global tourism scene, which will significantly help in attracting more opportunities for business. We are committed to continue developing the tourism sector and creating growth through sustainable projects, assets and investments to drive the national agenda forward.”

The annual World Travel Awards is globally recognised as the most celebrated honours programme in travel and tourism and is voted for by industry professionals and consumers worldwide.

