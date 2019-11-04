Omran gears up to expand ICV programmes

As part of its continuous efforts to positively support the local economy through impactful programmes and initiatives, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, recently held a focused workshop titled ‘Tourism In-Country Value (ICV)’, which aimed at streamlining and expanding its in-country value initiatives amongst Omran’s Group of Companies.

The workshop looked at ways of increasing local purchases of goods and the best practices to creating sustainable business opportunities for local companies and SMEs. It also focused on identifying the challenges and opportunities to boost the local sourcing across Omran Group of Companies and hospitality assets, and the importance of reviewing ICV policies and processes.

The workshop was held at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and attended by the Chairman of Omran Group, the CEO and senior officials of Omran Gorup, as well as the Managing Directors of the Omran owned hotels and resorts. The workshop also saw the participation of senior officials from other entities, including the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC) and Omani Agriculture Association. Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) also was represented at the workshop to share its expertise as a leader in ICV initiatives in Oman.

Following the workshop, Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran Group said: “In-Country Value plays a vital role in supporting and boosting the local economy. This workshop, which was organised at Omran Group level, works towards joining efforts to maximise opportunities for local companies and SMEs”.

“it also comes as part of Omran’s constant efforts in local development investment, aiming to further increase local purchasing of products, services across its hotel operations, hence, strengthening Omran sustainable practices that support and benefit the local economy.”

The participants exchanged expertise, previewed case studies and highlighted quick wins and key enablers and highlighted the importance to boosting the procurement and local supply chain of local goods and services and creating more business opportunities for local companies and SMEs.

Based on a sustainability framework that focuses on four key pillars; Economy, Society, Culture and Environment, Omran Group ensures that local communities benefit from its tourism developments and operations in different parts of the country. The company’s social programmes, such as ‘Intajee’ and ‘Zaree’, aim to leave behind a positive and sustainable legacy for the community.

These programmes provide an additional platform for local products and aspiring entrepreneurs to shine and participate in the growth of the tourism sector.

