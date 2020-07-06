Omran gears up for ‘Within Oman’ campaign 2020

Omran is gearing up to roll out the second edition of ‘Within Oman’, designed to boost domestic tourism by providing special packages and experiences at assets across the country.

As the tourism sector now looks into moving towards recovery post-Covid-19, the campaign aims to stimulate staycation by offering attractive experiences that drive occupancy rates and encourage meaningful expenditure for local travellers.

Additionally, Omran has diligently worked on applying all precautionary measures across its property portfolio to ensure operational readiness to welcome guests as soon as official restrictions are lifted. Building upon the success of last year, the 2020 edition of ‘Within Oman’ will encourage Omanis and residents alike to benefit from a wide array of tourism offers, enjoy the heavily discounted room rates and experiences in Omran-owned hotels.

As part of the on-going preparations for the soon-to-be-launched campaign, OMRAN has considered offering a wide variety of products to cater for the needs and tastes of families and friends to encourage overnight stays at drive-to destinations.

The participating hotels range from 5* to 3* with an exciting array of experiences that celebrate Oman’s culture and hospitality. As part of the plan, an integrated marketing communications campaign will be launched to showcase the diversity of the landscape as well as promoting the cultural essence of destinations and tourist sites across the country such as virgin beaches, popular wadis, traditional souqs, palm trees oases, historical forts, sand dunes, and the eye-catching abandoned villages.

The official announcement of the campaign will be made soon through Omran’s digital platforms detailing the ways to get on-board.