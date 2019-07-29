OMRAN, Crowne Plaza Salalah open Ocean Blue Beach House

Under the auspices of Shaikh Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, and Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah launched Dhofar governorate’s first oceanfront ‘cooking theatre’ named as ‘Ocean Blue Beach House’.

The first-of-its-kind restaurant in Salalah offers a Global Interactive Dining with five-sensory culinary travel experience based on different stage-managed techniques like ‘Wok, Oven and Grill’ stations. These cooking techniques allow flexibility in offering ethnic and distinct cuisines from around the world with live show cooking themes.

Ocean Blue Beach House offers diverse and distinctive dining that will showcase 15 talented chefs specialising in different world cuisines. Ocean Blue Beach House will have the capacity of 180 seating, while Dolphin Terrazza, located on the restaurant’s upper floor with alternative casual dining with Italian specialty menu and pizzeria at reasonable prices and can cater up to 96 guests. It has a relaxed lounge seating and a breathtaking ocean view. Dolphin Terrazza’s identity will be strengthened by the location’s unique selling points of the open-air al fresco dining, the shisha lounge and the lush tropical gardens and ocean sunset views from the top. Overall, the oceanfront restaurant will boast 1,000sq m of culinary theatre with indoor, outdoor and rooftop options for the guests.

The oceanfront restaurant, according to Manuel Levonian, General Manager, is set up on a two levelled dining moods and settings, offering daily menus with authenticity and quality, and will feature cuisines in reflective of local, Mediterranean, Levant and Southeast Asian and classic Italian Pizzeria.

“We are very excited to introduce our much-awaited Ocean Blue Beach House that will offer a new and unique dining experience in the city. Our beachfront restaurant is planned to meet the resort’s objective of becoming the leading dining destination in Dhofar and is conceived to nurture a spirit of cordiality amongst guests who share a common interest in dining,” he said.

Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN said, “We are pleased to witness the growth of Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah as a premium lifestyle destination for the visitors of Salalah. The new ‘Ocean Blue Beach House’ cooking theatre offers distinctive culinary attraction for locals and expats in Dhofar offering a diversified dining experience with authenticity.

“The opening of this unique culinary attraction coincides with the splendid Khareef season and Salalah’s recognition this year as the Arab Summer Resorts Capital by the Arab Tourism Organization.” Walichnnowski added.”

The award-winning Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah is owned by Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) and part of the growing InterContinental Hotels Group in Oman. Located amid lush greenery of Salalah, the five-star hotel is set in 45 acres of private tropical gardens with its own stretch of a pristine beach.