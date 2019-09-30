OMRAN appoints new Chief Financial Officer

MUSCAT: Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the Sultanate’s executive arm for tourism development, has appointed Abdullah al Hosni (pictured) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead and direct the effective and efficient management of the finance function at OMRAN Group.

Al Hosni joins OMRAN with more than 20 years of diverse experience in Finance and Audit and has held several senior positions in fields such as ICT, oil & gas and government audit.

Speaking on the appointment, Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN said: “We welcome Abdullah al Hosni to OMRAN Group and we are very pleased that we were able to replace the outgoing CFO with an Omani and our Omanisation rate now exceeds 80 per cent”

“His diverse professional journey and substantial financial experience will significantly contribute towards the growth of the company and continued implementation of OMRAN’s ambitious plans for the tourism sector,” he added.

Al Hosni holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Sultan Qaboos University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

