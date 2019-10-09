Omran announces completion of auditorium project at OCEC

Muscat: Omran has announced the completion of the construction package related to the Madinat Al Irfan City theatre as part of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) project.

The OCEC recently hosted a number of local and international exhibitions and events as part of the soft opening of the theatre at the auditorium. It also received bookings for events and activities from various companies and institutions, wishing to hold major art, cultural and entertainment events.

Madinat Al Irfan City auditorium is the largest in the Sultanate and one of the largest in the region that is being developed as an integrated business and event destination.

The state-of-the-art lyric-style theatre, which seats 3,200, is set over three levels with advanced projection and riggings, orchestra pit and acoustic systems designed to attract world-class entertainers and performers, while also catering for international congress delegations.

Designed to meet the demands of global conference organisers, is a 456 seat tiered Auditorium and 19 meeting rooms, conveniently located on the second floor and easily accessible from the Theatre and Grand Ballroom, which offer 25-360 seats and overlook luscious landscapes.

This versatile venue offers the flexibility to host both small and large meetings, seminars or gala banquets.

The Grand Ballroom offers a number of seating options; 2,688 in a theatre-style, 1,680 in a classroom-style, and 1,200 seats for a banquet setting. It can also be further subdivided into 3 or 6 individual meeting rooms using a system of acoustically rated operable walls.

The Junior Ballroom splits into two equal spaces to seat up to 1,026 in a theatre-style and 672 in a classroom-style. It