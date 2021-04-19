Ominvest signs pact to support Omani innovators and SMEs at Expo 2020

MUSCAT: Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) signed a strategic partnership agreement with the General Commission of the Sultanate at Expo 2020 to support Omani innovators and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) within the framework of Al Luban Initiative.

The agreement was signed by Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Commissioner-General of the Sultanate at Expo 2020; Shaikh Khalid bin Mohammed al Zubair, Chairman of Ominvest; Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Qais bin Rashid al Toobi, Vice-President for SMEs Development at the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Nadab and Nada Bassam, General Manager of Oman Trading Platform (Taiseer).

In addition to supporting SMEs present their products through the Oman Pavilion, Ominvest will work closely with the organisers on a special initiative to help identify and showcase innovative Omani products through various platforms and opportunities inside and outside the Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020.

Khalid bin Mohammed al Zubair, Chairman of Ominvest said, “the Omani government is making laudable effort to present Oman in the best way possible at this important international congregation of cultures, innovations, talents, and world heritage that will last for six months. We are pleased to be collaborating closely with the Oman Pavilion in effort to promote Oman and attract business attention to ambitious and talented Omani SMEs and innovative products and services.”

He added, “As part of its corporate citizenship, Ominvest has been supporting SMEs for years through various reputable partners in Oman. We strongly believe that SMEs are pivotal to the sustainable economic and social development of the country and that now more than ever, they need every support possible.

In line with Ominvest’s purpose — Transforming Businesses to Enrich Societies — our Strategic Partnership at Expo 2020 aims at showcasing some of the brilliant local innovations and encouraging Omani innovators to work harder and raise their ambition; to think global while knowing that they are well supported and promoted to reach new heights.”

Expo 2020 will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and the Oman Pavilion will be located at the Mobility District. The Pavilion design is inspired by the Omani frankincense tree (Luban) and the internal space is divided into five zones that take visitors on a journey to discover Oman and its beauty.