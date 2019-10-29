Ominvest adopts 2 seats in Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme 2020

For the third year in a row, Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest), one of the largest investment companies in the Middle East, has renewed its support to Zubair Small Enterprises Centre’s (Zubair SEC) flagship Direct Support Programme (DSP) by adopting two seats in the 2020 round.

The ‘Support Partner’ agreement was signed between Hani bin Muhammad al Zubair, Chairman of Zubair Automotive Group and Board Member of The Zubair Corporation and Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Balushi, Group CEO, Ominvest during the official launch event of the sixth edition of the Direct Support Programme.

Strategic partners from public and private sectors, officials from SME-linked institutions, entrepreneurs, SME owners, members of previous programme editions were among those who attended the launch event of the popular initiative which has been providing support and guidance to high-potential young entrepreneurs and small-business owners over the last six years.

The winners of the sixth edition of Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme will be announced in first quarter of 2020 during which the names of the two member companies chosen for the Ominvest adopted seats will be revealed.

