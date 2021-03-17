OMC helps innovators transform ideas into products

MUSCAT: Oman Makers Centre (OMC) — a joint initiative between the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation and the Ministry of Finance — serves as an open workshop for the manufacture of models and the application of applications devised by students and other Omani individuals.

In this context, Oman News Agency (ONA) conducted a number of interviews with people concerned who shed light on the role of the centre, based at Muscat Innovation Complex which was founded in 2017 and affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Eng Hilal Nassir al Shibli, Director-General of Oman Makers Centre, said that the facility comprises various workshops for steel, timber, 3D printers, laser cutters and study halls.

Al Shibli added that the centre enables participants to make the prototype and then opt for commercial and non-commercial production.

The project seeks to enhance innovation and encourage innovators to carry out their projects and transform them into commercial ventures. In particular, OMC focuses on highlighting project of economic feasibility and encourages transformation into a cognitive economy, said Al Shibli, who outlined the OMC’s projects in educational, health and agricultural domains.

“Safe4online” is a platform based on student projects at Sohar University of Technology and Applied Sciences. The platform aims to rectify errors made by individuals who deal with phones and hand-held devices.

Speaking about the platform, a student named Fatma Kahdoum al Saeedi told ONA that “Safe4online” smart platform aims to spread the culture of information security and the concept of cybersecurity among users.

Fatma Khadoum explained that the platform seeks to raise the awareness of employees at the workplace about the probability of some risk factors and negative habits that might compromise the security of files and safeguard individuals against electronic blackmail when using apps and social media networks.

“Safe4online” is a project financed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Anwar Ahmed al Bimani, a user of another OMC-promoted app called “Ateeq”, said that the project utilizes the trunks of perennial trees grown in the Sultanate and transforms them into useful products through the use of the adhesive epoxy material to give them a natural aesthetic touch.

Al Bimani explained that the app utilises many types of indigenous Omani trees like the ones known locally as Shireesh and Samar, as well as Cider, olives and apricots.

The project targets people interested in producing artefacts from wood to make furniture for homes and cafeterias, Al Bimani added.

Speaking about another OMC project called “iFeed”, Ibrahim Khamis al Jahwari, said that the project automates fish feeding in aquaculture pools through the use of smartphones.

Al Jahwari told ONA that the idea of the project was inspired by a graduation research about electronic devices for feeding fish at fish farms.

Meanwhile, Hajir Moosa al Balushi, Ocean Sciences Specialist, who was a member of the water probe working team, said that the team aims to develop a marine robot and a self-guided vehicle to be used to collect marine environment data in the sectors of oil, gas, fisheries and logistics services.

Hajir said in her statement to ONA that the water probe uses wave power and solar power to operate control apparatus and remote sensing machines manufactured by Liquid Robotics, one of Boeing companies. Its systems are integrated and developed as part of a project to study groundwater drainage below the sea surface in the Governorate of Dhofar, she added. — ONA