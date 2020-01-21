Omantel’s mobile network to serve Sharqiyah Expressway

Omantel, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Telecom Regulatory Authority and other telecom partners, has proactively sought to cover the new Sharqiyah Expressway with mobile services to ensure that road users are always connected. Also to meet the safety and security requirements inside tunnels that are used for the first time in the Sultanate.

Over the past period, Omantel has been working to provide innovative solution to cover this important road with telecom services especially at the tunnel area. Mobile network stations have been already installed to serve the tunnels as per the global standards and along the 191 km road.

“We are delighted to be the first operator to provide telecom coverage for this vital project which serve Wilayats of Sharqiyah Governorates as well as residents on the roadsides. Our teams have completed the installation of several mobile network stations and work is under way to add more stations along the new road from the Wilayat of Bidbid to the Wilayat of Al Kamil W’al Wafi to ensure seamless connectivity for road users,” said Eng Samy Ahmed al Ghassani, Chief Operating Officer at Omantel.

“Road users can enjoy voice and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G networks; thanks to the support provided by the Ministry of Transport, Telecom Regulatory Authority and other telecom partners such as Oman Towers Company and Oman Broadband Company”, he added.

