Omantel wins ‘Happiness at Work’ award

MUSCAT: Omantel recently won the Happiness at Work Award in the Best Employee Engagement Programme (private sector) category 2019 at the third edition of the Happiness at Work Award virtual ceremony that was organised by Sustainable Mindz (Dubai). The award witnessed competition between 62 nominations that were evaluated by an independent panel of jurors after a thorough assessment based on multiple parameters.

Najla bint Khamis al Bahlouli; Senior Manager, Employee Engagement at Omantel’s Human Resources Unit said: “Our employee engagement experience has created a unique, attractive and productive work environment that stimulates innovation and provides everything that brings satisfaction to Omantel customers. Employee engagement revolves around the employee irrespective of his/her position or job grade, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became necessary that we continue to adopt the same approach that enhances the relationship among employees on one hand and between employees and the Company on the other.”

Further detailing the initiative, she said, “At the outset, we have implemented business continuity plans by enabling our employees to work remotely from home to ensure their safety of our customers. The new approach involves all employees who are provided with the latest devices, facilities and programmes required for working from home without affecting the quality of service provided to our customers.”

Al Bahlouli commented that the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a new and effective work system aimed at continuity of Omantel’s services despite the fact that employees could no longer access their workplace.

“We devised effective communication plans through which we were able to implement the diversification and integration programmes that facilitated providing telework-based services. These programmes include the principles of safety and ongoing communication, provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), digital gadgets, IT programmes and equipment, instant messaging, HR communication, training and e-learning opportunities. These programmes also provided flexible working schedules, virtual physical fitness sessions, functional cooperation, regional events, leadership engagement initiatives, activities relevant to engaging employees in providing advice, virtual gatherings, various events” Al Bahlouli added.

The next stage of Omantel’s employee engagement plan depends on the cultural transformation and employees’ experience.

Related