Omantel unveils e-SIM through app

MUSCAT: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecom services in the Sultanate, has announced the introduction of an e-SIM through its mobile application.

The new addition to the recently upgraded mobile application, which was carefully designed, sets new benchmarking for enriching mobile users’ experience. The application has now become an easy platform to get many valuable services including the eSIM.

“We are very happy to be the first in Oman in providing our customer with eSIM from the electronic channel thus eliminating the need to visit our outlets considering the limitation of movement and restrictions due to COVID-19. Our customers can now buy new SIMs and select both the number and plan through easy and simple steps at their mobile phones,” said Eng Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Vice-President of Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit.

“To activate the service, you need to click the icon for new eSIM, ensure that the phone is compatible with the eSIM, select the prepaid plan or postpaid plan, select the prepaid or postpaid number.

The application will then request to submit a copy of the ID or passport or residence card together with a personal photograph.

Related