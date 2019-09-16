Omantel to auction diamond and golden numbers

MUSCAT: Omantel has announced the third auction of diamond and golden numbers on Tuesday.

The registration, which opens today (Tuesday), will continue until Friday, September 20, 2019 at 16:00:01 pm. The bidding will take place from September 20, 2019 at 16:00:02 pm to September 22, 2019 at 16:00:02 pm.

The auction, which is being held in collaboration with Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), offers 40 numbers to bid for. Individuals and entities who wish to participate in the auction can log on to https://auction.omantel.om/. To register, participants have to provide their mobile number and email, and pay a fee of RO 20. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to charitable organisations.

