Omantel, Siemens collaborate to bring smart digital solutions in health care

In yet another pathbreaking step towards harnessing ICT to improve people’s lives, Omantel, the front-runner in telecommunications and ICT in the Sultanate, has joined hands with Siemens to bring smart solutions (smart hospitals) to the country’s health care sector.

Omantel aims to use its expansive state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure to bring advanced solutions to health care practitioners and provide better outcomes for the patients.

Siemens, a robust name in infrastructure digitalisation among many other specialties, showcased the advanced capabilities of eHealth & Smart City Solutions at Omantel’s 3rd Annual ICT Summit which took place in November.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng Baha Al Lawati, VP of Omantel’s Enterprise Unit said, “At Omantel, we always keep the people at the heart of our plans toward achieving a digitally enriched society. Health care is a growing critical sector with a host of advanced technologies being introduced to benefit patients and health care institutions alike. we continue to boast various state-of-the-art technologies in telecommunications, digital transformation, IT, innovative services and smart solutions, and it was only natural that these assets be optimally utilised to further strengthen the health sector with such solutions. As such, we are pleased to partner with Siemens, a global leader in providing tailored ICT solutions for the health care sector.”

On her part, Claudia Vergueiro Massei, CEO of Siemens Oman said, “The demand for health care services is growing. Patients have ever-increasing expectations about the quality of health care treatments and services. Not only that, researches show that the building environment can impact the healing process – comfortable spaces help patients recover faster and allows the staff to work more efficiently. Our digital solutions allow us to revolutionise hospitals on the human, financial and operational levels. We are therefore pleased with the opportunity provided to us with this important partnership with the leading telecom operator in the Sultanate to support its citizens and residents to have access today to the patient care of tomorrow.”

Furthermore, continuing Omantel’s strategic direction towards the Sultanate’s digital transformation, the tie-up stands to hugely benefit the public and private health care sectors as it opens the doors to host of revolutionising solutions aimed at enhancing productivity, boosting efficiently and flexibility, transparency, compliance, safety and security.

To achieve these goals under the defined scope, the partnership will work together using four broad cases: improved patient outcomes through circadian lighting, improved staff productivity through patient tracking and asset tracking and quicker information on emergencies. Circadian lighting regulates activity patterns of the brain in humans as per natural light available in the 24-hour pattern. Simulating circadian lighting in health care has shown proven results with improved patient performance to treatment, health and safety.

A tracking system will help monitor the patient in and out of the health care facility, and will be able to inform/warn health institutions about emergencies, if any.

Asset tracking systems, meanwhile, is a digital way to track inventory across departments in hospitals and clinics and reduce costs due to loss, damage, and theft. These systems improve the inventory management processes, thus saving precious time and enhancing staff productivity.

With these introductions, Omantel will be successfully integrating ICT with public service through health care in Oman.

